Tim Scott: Alvin Bragg Is Guilty of ‘Trying to Frame’ Trump

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was guilty of trying to frame former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I do want to ask about closing arguments in the criminal trial in New York. They are set for Tuesday. The jury could deliver a verdict later this week on 34 felony charges. I know you’ve criticized the prosecutors and the judge, but this case will ultimately be decided by 12 ordinary citizens. Do you have faith that the jury is going to deliver a fair verdict?”

Scott said, “Well, there’s no crimes so I assume that they will actually find him innocent. The only person guilty in that courtroom as DA Bragg, guilty of corrupting the justice system, guilty of not doing his job, and guilty of trying to frame an innocent man. It’s really the two tear justice system that has so many Americans concerned about fairness in our country.”

Bash said, “But just to be clear, you have faith in the jury system. and in particular again, these 12 ordinary Americans who are going to ultimately decide?”

Scott said, “I know that 96% is the number I’ve heard of the number of Democrats in that area of Manhattan. So I hope that they come to the right decision. I assume that he will be found innocent.”

