Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams admitted during Monday night’s debate that she lost the election to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2018 after claiming she had won over and over again throughout the last three years.

“I began my speech on November 16 [2018] acknowledging that Gov. Kemp had won the election,” she claimed.

When asked by the moderator if she would commit to accepting the outcome of the 2022 election, Abrams refused to answer the question. The establishment media has slammed Republicans for questioning election outcomes.

Following the 2018 election, Abrams said falsely claimed “we won [the election]” and “I did win my election.”

“We were robbed of an election,” she said another time. She also said using the word “rigged” and the word “steal” to explain the 2018 election results was not dangerous rhetoric.

“I believe was a stolen election. I’m not saying they stole it from me,” she has said in the past. “I’m saying they stole it from the voters of Georgia.”

Kemp is leading in the race by about eight to ten points, recent polling shows. Abrams’ support among black voters is only hovering around 80 percent, a deficit that mirrors a national trend for the Democrat Party.

