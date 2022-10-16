Obama Plans Georgia Campaign Stop to Boost Democrats Warnock, Abrams

Former President Barack Obama will sweep through Georgia on October 28 to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams, an announcement that comes one day after Warnock underperformed in the state’s sole U.S. Senate debate and as Abrams struggles in polls.

Obama’s stop in Georgia is one of just a few currently on the former president’s schedule, signaling he views the top Democrat candidates in the Peach State as vulnerable to losing. Obama also announced plans to visit the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

“There’s so much at stake in the upcoming election, and it’s imperative that we elect Georgia Democrats up and down the ballot in just a few short weeks,” read a Georgia Votes announcement about Obama’s appearance shared by the state Democrat Party.

Obama’s plan to campaign for Warnock comes as Warnock faces a highly competitive midterm battle against football legend Herschel Walker.

While Warnock is expected to embrace Obama’s help on the campaign trail, the Georgia Democrat has largely avoided associating with President Joe Biden, who is deeply unpopular in Georgia, according to polls.

Warnock was asked in Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate Friday for a “simple yes or no” answer on if he would support Biden running for reelection in 2024.

Warnock dodged answering the question and instead responded, “I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politician should run for what in 2024.”

Pressed by the debate moderator for a more concrete response, Warnock added, “The people of Georgia hired me to represent them regardless of who’s in the White House. I’m honored to do that job every single day. … They didn’t hire me to be a pundit, and I’m working every single day for hardworking families in Georgia.”

Warnock, a longtime pastor, is polling neck-and-neck with Walker, and several observers, including some who typically lean left, expressed surprise after Friday’s debate that Walker had a stronger performance than they had expected.

In addition to helping Warnock, Obama will also campaign on behalf of Abrams, who is polling roughly ten points behind incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and facing a slight polling deficit among black voters, who have historically overwhelmingly voted Democrat.

Abrams has appeared less hesitant with her campaign trail surrogate choices, joining first lady Jill Biden for an event on Friday and announcing plans to campaign Sunday with Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (R-WA).

Neither Warnock nor Abrams responded to an inquiry from Breitbart News on if they had any plans to campaign with Biden.