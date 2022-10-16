Obama Plans Georgia Campaign Stop to Boost Democrats Warnock, Abrams

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Former President Barack Obama (C) waves to the crowd with Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock during a Drive-in Mobilization Rally to get out the vote for Georgia Senate candidates on November 2, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Republican Sens. David Perdue …
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Ashley Oliver

Former President Barack Obama will sweep through Georgia on October 28 to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams, an announcement that comes one day after Warnock underperformed in the state’s sole U.S. Senate debate and as Abrams struggles in polls.

Obama’s stop in Georgia is one of just a few currently on the former president’s schedule, signaling he views the top Democrat candidates in the Peach State as vulnerable to losing. Obama also announced plans to visit the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

“There’s so much at stake in the upcoming election, and it’s imperative that we elect Georgia Democrats up and down the ballot in just a few short weeks,” read a Georgia Votes announcement about Obama’s appearance shared by the state Democrat Party.

Obama’s plan to campaign for Warnock comes as Warnock faces a highly competitive midterm battle against football legend Herschel Walker.

While Warnock is expected to embrace Obama’s help on the campaign trail, the Georgia Democrat has largely avoided associating with President Joe Biden, who is deeply unpopular in Georgia, according to polls.

Warnock was asked in Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate Friday for a “simple yes or no” answer on if he would support Biden running for reelection in 2024.

Warnock dodged answering the question and instead responded, “I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politician should run for what in 2024.”

Pressed by the debate moderator for a more concrete response, Warnock added, “The people of Georgia hired me to represent them regardless of who’s in the White House. I’m honored to do that job every single day. … They didn’t hire me to be a pundit, and I’m working every single day for hardworking families in Georgia.”

Warnock, a longtime pastor, is polling neck-and-neck with Walker, and several observers, including some who typically lean left, expressed surprise after Friday’s debate that Walker had a stronger performance than they had expected.

In addition to helping Warnock, Obama will also campaign on behalf of Abrams, who is polling roughly ten points behind incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and facing a slight polling deficit among black voters, who have historically overwhelmingly voted Democrat.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference at the Israel Baptist Church as voters head to the polls during the Georgia primary on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Election Day allows people to vote on Republican and Democratic nominees for offices. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during the Georgia primary on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Abrams has appeared less hesitant with her campaign trail surrogate choices, joining first lady Jill Biden for an event on Friday and announcing plans to campaign Sunday with Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (R-WA).

Neither Warnock nor Abrams responded to an inquiry from Breitbart News on if they had any plans to campaign with Biden.

