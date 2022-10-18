Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman only leads Republican candidate Mehmet Oz by two points in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, a four point shift since June, according to an AARP poll.

Forty-eight percent of likely voters support Fetterman, while 46 percent support Oz. Two percent said they would not vote for either Oz or Fetterman.

The pollster sampled 1,400 likely voters over landlines, cell phones, and SMS-to-web from October 4-12 with a 4.4 margin of error.

Fetterman’s lead has shrunk from June, when the AARP survey found the Democrat was leading by six. The election is in 21 days.