Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds slammed Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear during Monday night’s debate for supporting abortion until birth.

When Reynolds confronted her Democrat challenger about whether it was acceptable to kill a baby before it is born and perform late-term abortions, DeJear said no “politician’s opinion” should limit it.

“That’s a really good question, and what I believe is that my personal belief has no space in a woman’s doctor’s appointment,” DeJear said.

The Democrats added, “When she goes into that doctor to make a decision that’s within her best interest, that, that is her decision, and, and my personal beliefs should not be in that room, and no other politician’s, ah, opinion should be in that room.”

Governor @KimReynoldsIA: Democrats “believe that you cannot abort a baby right until the moment its born.” “That is not where Iowans are at. That is not where Americans are at.” pic.twitter.com/IDwEwrloM6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2022

Reynolds fought back by saying, DeJear was not answering the question.

“Late-term abortions. They believe you can abort a baby right up until the moment it’s born,” Reynolds said. “You are saying it’s up to that woman to decide. That is late-term abortion… That is not where Iowans are at [and] that is not where Americans are at.”

Reynolds noted that her daughter was born a month early and that some states — such as Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and New Jersey — allow you to “abort a baby right up until that baby is born.”

The Republican governor added that those states allow you to “kill” a baby if you have a “botched” abortion, where the baby is born alive.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.