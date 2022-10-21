An advertisement from the American Principles Project (APP) slams Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly for supporting policies that allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s locker rooms.

“Kelly is pretending to support women’s rights,” the advertisement from the American Principles Project alleges.

“Kelly supports extreme legislation that would allow males into women’s showers, locker rooms, and private spaces, eliminating our privacy and putting us in danger,” the advertisement went on to say:

“Mark Kelly is so extreme that he even promotes legislation that would allow males to compete in women’s sports as long as they claim to be women,” it also noted.

“Mark Kelly isn’t fooling us. Women need someone that will protect our safety and our privacy,” the APP’s advertisement concludes.

The APP recently dropped another advertisement against Mark Kelly, which also highlighted the Democrat incumbent’s support for radical gender ideology that rejects the gender binary.

In their previous advertisement, the organization says “Mark Kelly is putting the profits of big pharma and big hospitals before protecting our kids, and even supports taking away parental rights.” It also explains that “gender ideology is a boon to big pharma and a threat to parental rights.”

Furthermore, it urges viewers to call Kelly’s office and ask him to oppose Senate Bill 393, which would end women’s right to privacy by mandating that men who identify as women be allowed to use bathrooms, locker rooms, and dressing rooms intended for women.

The deceptively named “Equality Act” would also mandate that men who identify as women be allowed to compete against women in sports. Equally as concerning, the act would be used to promote transgender ideology throughout American schools.

Worst of all, the act could be used to remove custody rights from parents who object to allowing their child to undergo transgender medical interventions.

Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly, who is running against Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters, has celebrated the “transgender day of visibility” faux holiday and stated that it “couldn’t be more important to celebrate trans people”:

As politicians undermine trans rights here in Arizona and across the country, it couldn’t be more important to celebrate trans people and stand with them in the fight for full equality. On this #TransgenderDayOfVisibility, know that I've got your back. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) March 31, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.