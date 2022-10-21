President Joe Biden on Friday acknowledged that polls were swinging toward Republicans and issued a last-minute economic warning to Americans if they took power.

“If you’re worried about the economy, you need to know this. Republican leadership in congress has made it clear,” Biden said. “They will crash the economy next year by threatening the full faith and credit of the United States.”

Biden delivered a speech at the White House warning that if Republicans won power in Congress, they would stop his multi-trillion dollar spending agenda and push for tax cuts and spending cuts.

“It’s MEGA MAGA trickle down,” Biden repeated. “The kind of policies that have failed the country before and will fail again.”

The president appeared unsettled by reports that the polls are increasingly shifting toward Republicans, pointing to the likelihood of a “red wave” in November.

“It’s back and forth and the polls have been all over the place,” he said. “I think we are going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”

Biden stressed that more Americans would ultimately realize that he was doing well on the economy and give him and the Democrats more credit.

“We’re moving in the right direction, there’s more to come,” he said, referring to the economy.

Biden also warned that inflation would only increase if Republicans took power.

“They talk about inflation?” he asked. “Everything they are proposing will make inflation worse.”