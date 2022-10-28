Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman appeared on an abolish-the-police advocacy group’s show in 2021 to tout his “fastest” pardon process in the “history of Pennsylvania.”

1Hood Power, a “movement” that advocates for political power through “electoral organizing, issues advocacy, and civic education efforts,” hosted Fetterman on its show in January, 2021. Two days before the interview, the group pushed for defunding the police:

1Hood Power markets itself to listeners as supporting the voices of “every black freedom fighter, protester, abolitionist, and activist,” according to its website.

Fetterman, who is the Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania, appeared on the show to brag about his ability to expedite pardons for felons. “If I had a couple minutes I’d love to talk about pardons. I’m chair of the Board of Pardons and Julie’s joining us, she’s our pardons coordinator for Western Pennsylvania,” he said. “I really want to sell that, because I’m Lieutenant Governor for two more years, and we have expedited pardon processes now. And they’re free, there’s no application fee.”

Fetterman highlighted that the pardons under his supervision have been the “fastest that it has ever” been in “the history” of the state.

“So Julie is an expert on the process and we are sending more and more people through and giving more and more – you know, uh – Just is faster than it’s ever happened in the history of Pennsylvania, quite frankly,” Fetterman said. “So I would just like anyone who’s watching that might need something taken off their record, especially a stupid marijuana conviction from years ago, ridiculous kind of conviction, that now is the time to apply.”

Fetterman continued by suggesting there has “never been a better chance” of getting pardoned under his leadership. “Please don’t waste money on an attorney, like don’t let this process intimidate you or put you off, there’s never been a better – there’s never been a better chance.”

Doubling down, Fetterman again encouraged listeners to “free yourself” of the punishment received for wrongdoing. “I just want to make one last shameless pitch for pardons. Please, you know like, again, truly, in the history of the commonwealth there has never been a better time to get this – to free yourself of something from years ago.”

Fetterman is one of the most radical Senate candidates in the 2022 cycle. Polling shows he is losing to Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz by a few points after Tuesday night’s debate. The betting odds are squarely in Oz’s favor.

Pennsylvania is one of eight Senate swing states that will determine which party controls the upper chamber. Election day is just 11 days away.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.