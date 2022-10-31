Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc debuted an ad on Monday ripping President Joe Biden and Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for high crime, soaring inflation, and the flood of illegal immigration into the nation.

The ad is a part of the $1 million partnership between the NRSC and Bolduc’s campaign that was announced mid-October after the Sen. Mitch McConnell-backed fund pulled $5.6 million from Bolduc’s campaign, effectively abandoning the general in a tossup race.

“Joe Biden and Maggie Hassan and the Washington radicals are destroying America. Washington Democrats’ rampant crime. Washington Democrats open borders. Washington Democrats sky-high inflation,” the ad says:

Scott said in a statement that Hassan’s voting record matches that of Biden and the “liberal donors in Massachusetts and California. Granite Staters deserve a Senator who will fight for them every single day.”

Bolduc, who is tied with Hassan in the polls, has gained momentum in the race, which RealClearPolitics flipped to a tossup Sunday.

Bolduc said in a statement that Hassan’s decision to vote for Biden’s “dangerous soft on crime policies, out-of-control spending, and open borders” is why Granite Staters cannot “afford another six years of Maggie Hassan.”

Hassan has voted for inflation-fueling, soft-on-crime, and open border policies. She voted for felons to receive coronavirus stimulus checks, the “Inflation Reduction Act, and the $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus. She voted against Republican efforts to force a vote on an amendment to a coronavirus bill to reinstate Title 42 restrictions.

Hassan has also refused to oppose the Biden administration’s “catch and release” illegal immigration policy, along with opposing former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which President Joe Biden ended.

Thank you @SenRickScott for joining me in Atkinson, New Hampshire for an #AmericanStrength Town Hall event! 💪🇺🇸 Change is coming to New Hampshire in just 8 short days. #NHSEN #VoteBolduc pic.twitter.com/4WIpObZ1VW — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) October 31, 2022

The New Hampshire Senate race joins six additional Senate races that RealClearPolitics estimates as a tossup. Those include Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

To retake the Senate, Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.

