FiveThirtyEight: Republican Lisa Murkowski Votes 67% of Time for Joe Biden’s Policies

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, questions Interior Secretary Haaland during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the budget July 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Murkowski is seeking reelection to the U.S Senate in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib
Wendell Husebø

Twenty-one year incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has voted for President Joe Biden’s radical agenda a large majority of the time over the last two years while claiming she is not a “fan” of the administration.

Murkowski has voted 67 percent of the time with Biden’s agenda, according to FiveThirtyEight. In contrast, between 2016-2020, Murkowski only voted five points more (72 percent) with former President Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, than with Biden.

Murkowski’s most notable votes against Republicans and for Biden’s agenda include Trump’s impeachment, gun control, corporate coronavirus bailout, confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, federalization of local elections, the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, confirmation of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, and the confirmation of Department of Homeland (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Murkowski’s voting record with Biden is notable because she is campaigning against Republican challenger Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, who is tied in the polls with the incumbent.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - JULY 09: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (L) pumps her fist as former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) looks on during a "Save America" rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. Former President Donald Trump held a "Save America" rally in Anchorage where he campaigned with U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (L) pumps her fist as former President Donald Trump (R) looks on during a “Save America” rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While seeking reelection in the conservative state of Alaska, Murkowski claimed in September that she is “not a fan of this administration” because “a lot of their policies have really hurt us.” Yet she has also admitted that she has gone along with the administration’s agenda because “they’re in office. And they’re going to be in office for the next two years.”

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after signing the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 into law in the East Room of the White House on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The law adds a new source of revenue for the Crime Victims Fund and makes changes to formula grants supported by the fund. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden talks with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after signing the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 into law in the East Room of the White House on July 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the pro-impeachment senator vowed to enable the Democrats’ agenda in her final pitch to Alaskan voters.

“Here’s my commitment to you,” she said in the ad released Tuesday. “I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities, and I will always stand up to any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life.”

Murkowski has even promised to vote for the Alaskan House Democrat candidate.

“I know that bothers some people who want me to be that rigid, partisan person, and I’m just not… I do not toe the party line just because party leaders have asked or because it may be expected,” Murkowski told Anchorage Daily News in October.

Murkowski’s voting record is highlighted by her campaign fundraising numbers. Eighty-four percent of Murkowski’s campaign contributions have come from out-of-state donors. In total, Murkowski has outspent Tshibaka by over $4.5 million, though polling shows the race is tied.
