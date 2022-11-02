Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Arizona Republican Blake Masters for Senate

Tulsi Gabbard, who recently defected from the Democrat Party, endorsed Republican Blake Masters for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

The former Democrat candidate for president said “I’ve met a lot of politicians who say the right things, but then they cower in fear and vote the way they’re told in Washington. And Mark Kelly is one of those politicians.”

“He may tell you he’s an independent thinker, but in reality, he’s just a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer,” she continued.

“Blake Masters is the real deal. He’s seen how corrupt and power hungry the Democrat Party is and he knows exactly what we’re dealing with,” Gabbard said.

She went on to say “Blake is fighting for our families, to enforce our laws and protect our children from violence, turn the economy around and fix our schools.”

The former Democrat stated “For too long the political establishment has been deeply broken–both the left and the right sides. We need new leadership; new energy in the Senate to tackle the major threats that our country faces.”

“Blake knows we have to protect our freedoms, secure our nation, take on corruption, and rein in big tech companies who are abusing their power,” Gabbard noted.

“We’re seeing a massive wave of new and first time voters this November. We’re seeing Democrats and independents rethinking which candidates they want to vote for,” Gabbard added.

“They’re looking for bold and honest leadership, someone who will actually go to Washington and stand up for them. That’s why I’m endorsing Blake Masters, and I urge you to vote for him on November 8th,” Gabbard concluded.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com