Democrat Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection for Michigan’s 7th District

Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin beat Republican Tom Barrett to win reelection to Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, according to an Associated Press report early Wednesday morning.

Slotkin triumphed over Barrett, a Republican state senator, in one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, as Breitbart News reported.

Decision Desk also gave the result to Slotkin early in the morning.

She will now return for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The race between Slotkin and Barrett, the Republican state senator for Michigan’s 24th state senate district, was so tight it was considered a toss-up ahead of polling day.

A poll released just last Thursday from the Lansing-based Mitchell Research and Communications showed Barrett and Slotkin neck and neck in the run to the finish, as the Republican showed support from 48.4 percent of the respondents, compared to the 47.5 percent who supported Slotkin, with 4.1 percent undecided.

Both had backgrounds in national security, including service overseas ― Slotkin as a former intelligence officer, Barrett as an Army helicopter pilot.

Slotkin said Barrett conceded shortly after the election was called by the Associated Press.

“I just recieved a call from Tom Barrett conceding the election,” Slotkin said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the people of mid-Michigan for their support. Tonight, voter here made clear that the politics of division are not what they want for our families or our state.”