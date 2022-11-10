China Compares U.S. Midterms to Street Fight: ‘You May Be Hit by a Brick’

The Chinese government-run propaganda newspaper Global Times condemned America for holding its midterm elections in multiple editorials on Thursday, complaining that watching politicians with distinct political visions compete for power from abroad was like watching a street fight near your house.

China is a totalitarian communist dictatorship that strictly outlaws political dissent, imprisoning and often killing people who dare stray from Communist Party orthodoxy. Those suspected of disagreeing with the regime often find themselves charged with “crimes” such as “picking quarrels and provoking trouble;” ample evidence suggests that China has for years implemented a policy of killing political prisoners by carving their organs out and selling them on the black market.

China chooses its leadership through the Communist Party Congress, which occurs every five years. Last month, the Congress reinforced genocidal dictator Xi Jinping’s control of the country, featuring a bizarre spectacle in which elderly former President Hu Jintao was manhandled and dragged out of the event on camera. Many international observers interpreted the display as a threat to anyone considering defying Xi, even within the Party.

Government-run outlets such as the Global Times nonetheless sell China’s brutal system to the world by claiming that it offers “harmony” and “stability,” and the potential for someone who disagrees with current Party leadership gaining any power in the country is nonexistent and Party ideology and messaging will never change. In contrast, Chinese government mouthpieces lament America’s free elections as “chaotic” and “unstable” because the results of the elections are not predetermined.

After spending much of this week publishing stories dreading the elections and predicting leftist President’s Joe Biden’s failures would lead to decisive Republican victories, the Global Times moved on Thursday towards expressing fear that public disagreements in America could affect thinking abroad.

“Nevertheless the elections have sparked widespread concerns in the international community. To use an analogy, it is like seeing a group fight not far from your home, and you may be hit by a brick thrown out suddenly,” the Global Times dramatically declared in an editorial. “Globalization has broken the distance of time and space. In the past two years, the destructive spillover effects of the US domestic chaos on the international situation have become increasingly obvious, creating too many troubles.”

The government newspaper claimed that the elections were generally “off-topic from the beginning,” meaning that candidates did not discuss inflation or other domestic woes that actually affect individual voters, citing this as proof that a representative democracy could not competently address real-world problems as a totalitarian regime could.

“The American people are suffering from the worst inflation in four decades and fears of a recession, but their concerns have been diluted,” the editorial continued. “The two parties have tried their best to incite and kidnap voters with ideological language, which further exacerbates the uncertainty and destructiveness of the elections.”

Global Times editors then went on to lament that American politicians are legally allowed to disagree and “do not have to nor want to consider the stability and continuity of policies” – meaning, a change in the party in power can result in changing policies.

“People sincerely hope that the US will settle down as soon as possible, and give peace back to the world,” the editorial concluded.

In a separate article on Thursday, the newspaper proclaimed America to be in a “morbid state” due to allowing elections.

“Many Americans have been aware that through their existing system, they cannot elect a qualified person to lead the country,” the Global Times claimed. “US democracy has become politicized and turned into a weapon for political infighting, casting a wedge between politicians and the public.”

The U.S. midterm election count is ongoing at press time in much of the country, as election officials continue to count votes in tight races. Races for Congressional positions show significant gains for Republicans, who have won 6 million more votes than Democrats total in House of Representatives races at press time. Republicans are expected to take over leadership of the House but control of the Senate remains uncertain, and could potentially remain so for some time as Georgia’s two Senate candidates are expected to go into a runoff election on December 6.

In past election coverage, the Global Times predicted this week that the House of Representatives would impeach Biden.

“Analysts believe that launching impeachment proceedings against Biden is a high-probability event, as a ‘political payback’ for Democrats’ ‘weaponized impeachment’ against former president Donald Trump,” the state newspaper asserted, listing Biden’s poor handling of the economy, the war in Afghanistan, or son Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine as potential subjects for impeachment.

