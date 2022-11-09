China’s state-run Global Times propaganda outlet predicted on Wednesday that Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives was “highly likely to trigger an impeachment” against leftist President Joe Biden.

Americans nationwide went to the polls on Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Many election results remain outstanding at press time. Experts are predicting that Republicans take control of the House, while control of the Senate remains unclear, potentially hinging on a runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican contender Herschel Walker in Georgia.

The Chinese Communist Party’s media outlets, used to advance the regime’s agenda and promote totalitarianism, regularly mock America for holding elections and allowing the existence of multiple political parties. The Global Times especially repeatedly refers to any election in America or public political disagreement that does not end in mass arrests as “chaos,” suggesting the “harmony” of totalitarian communism as a superior alternative.

The Global Times‘ analysis of Tuesday’s elections followed its typical model, predicting “further chaos and division” no matter who ends up winning the remaining undecided elections. The newspaper predicted that the primary fueling event of chaos would be an impeachment against Biden in the near future as a form of revenge for the two times Democrats attempted, and failed, to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“Analysts believe that launching impeachment proceedings against Biden is a high-probability event, as a ‘political payback’ for Democrats’ ‘weaponized impeachment’ against former president Donald Trump,” the state newspaper claimed, referring vaguely only to both “analysts” and “political observers.” Usually, the Global Times uses those terms to refer to Chinese regime-approved pundits; one of those quoted is a Beijing professor identified as Diao Daming.

“What Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did to Trump, Republicans are likely to do the same to Joe Biden in the future,” Diao reportedly said. “The GOP wants Biden to live with an ‘impeached’ label.”

The article elsewhere describes an impeachment process as “highly likely … amid an atmosphere of intense partisan rivalry,” but did not choose a specific issue on which Republicans would focus for such a process. Citing an unspecified Washington Post report, the Global Times listed potential impeachable acts as “the chaotic Afghanistan pullout, [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic eviction moratorium, failing to enforce immigration laws and prevent border crossings, as well as Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s actions in Ukraine.”

As usual, the Global Times concluded by asserting that highly contested, peaceful elections were proof that America has become a “fragile an unstable democracy” and that allowing public political disagreement caused countries undue harm. It also claimed that countries allied with America are reconsidering their ties, expecting Biden to make bold moves on the international stage to distract from “domestic U.S. chaos.”

“Biden’s China policy in the future may be a bit more Republican, with more obvious ideological bias and Cold War mentality,” the outlet predicted, “for example, by engaging with allies in areas where there is bipartisan consensus and further antagonizing China on so-called values, experts predicted.”

The Global Times‘ assessment of the election follows a slew of anti-election content from multiple Chinese government outlets. Last week, for example, the People’s Daily published a screed proclaiming all elections in America a mirage that actually strips citizens of power over their governments.

“The ugly truth of American democracy: Elections are political shows that fool the American people. The so-called democracy is, in fact, a game of power and money,” the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, railed. The article went on to cite left-wing talking points to condemn the founding of America.

“More than 200 years ago, the United States chose representative democracy upon its founding, from which the U.S. Electoral College was born,” the People’s Daily observed. “‘Unfair from day one’ is how the New York Times described the system.”

The newspaper also condemned the ability of Americans to donate to political campaigns as creating an “oligarchy.”

China is a totalitarian state beholden to the whims of genocidal dictator Xi Jinping, who secured another five-year term at the helm of his party with no visible dissent last month. During the Communist Party Congress, which coronated him as the unquestionable leader of the country, a bizarre situation unfolded in which his predecessor, former President Hu Jintao, was manhandled and abruptly removed from the premises on camera. Hu appeared to be looking at official documents and potentially about to disagree with a decision Xi had made in appointing senior Politburo members, though the origin of the discussion that led to Hu being purged on camera remains a mystery.

Hu has yet to be seen in public since the event occurred in mid-October. The Chinese news outlet Xinhua claimed that the elderly Hu had suffered an unknown health issue and was “much better now” before Chinese internet censors began erasing traces of Hu on social media.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.