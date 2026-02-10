Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has announced she is running for reelection in November as the fight for the midterms looms.

Collins made the announcement Tuesday in a video clip posted on social media, the Hill reported.

In the video, she opened a box of brand new athletic shoes, saying, “This is perfect for 2026 because I’m running.”

Collins is the only Republican representing the blue state. She will likely go up against Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) or progressive Graham Platner.

Democrats have been trying to oust Collins “in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate,” the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

The outlet noted that “While many establishment Democrats and influential left-leaning groups have backed Mills, Platner has gained traction with his anti-establishment image and economic equality message. He’s campaigned aggressively while facing revelations of problematic social media posts and having to cover up a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol.”

Collins was first elected to the Senate in 1996, and again in 2002, 2008, 2014, and 2020, according to her website:

Senator Collins has earned a national reputation as an effective legislator who works across party lines to solve problems and deliver results for the people of Maine and America. She has repeatedly been ranked as the most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University. Throughout her Senate service, Senator Collins has worked with members of both parties to advance landmark legislation to improve the lives of all Americans. Her record demonstrates significant legislative accomplishments in such critical areas as health care, small business development and job creation, education, transportation, national defense, and issues of particular interest to our nation’s seniors.

In October, Early Vote Action’s Scott Presler spoke on the importance of Republicans voting in upcoming elections during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We are now the low-propensity party. Low propensity means fewer votes in quote unquote off year elections, fewer votes in midterm elections. Sure, they’ll come out for Trump. They’ll come out for JD Vance, but are they going to come out in 2025, 2026, 2027?” he questioned.

He also explained that his group is trying to “reshape and reform the Republican Party to understand that even after we just won a landslide victory for Donald Trump, this work is 24/7, 365.”

In a statement regarding Collins’ bid for reelection, Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) Executive Director Alex Latcham said, “Senator Susan Collins is one of the most effective, hardworking, and trusted leaders in the Senate thanks to a long, proven record of fighting for Maine and delivering for her constituents. Senator Collins has spent her career proving the pundits wrong and winning tough battles, and we have no doubt she will once again run an effective campaign as SLF and its partners are more committed than ever to support her re-election.”