The biggest hurdle to winning upcoming elections is getting Republicans to continue to turn out to vote, Early Vote Action’s Scott Presler said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Presler, who has been working particularly hard to get out the vote in Pennsylvania through the years, said that in the 2024 presidential election, the “biggest hurdle” was “getting to people to believe that we could win.”

“We had to beat the cheat by making the election too big to rig. We did. We won the popular vote. We won all seven swing states. We won Pennsylvania by 120,000 votes,” he said, revealing the biggest hurdle in the present day: “Our biggest hurdle is getting every beautiful Trump supporter and every beautiful Republican to vote every election,” he insisted.

“We are now the low-propensity party. Low propensity means fewer votes in quote unquote off year elections, fewer votes in midterm elections. Sure, they’ll come out for Trump. They’ll come out for JD Vance, but are they going to come out in 2025, 2026, 2027?” Presler asked.

“That’s why the work that we do at earlyvoteaction.com, Early Vote Action, is so important — engaging voters,” he said, revealing that 30 percent of Christians are not registered to vote.

“Thirty percent of Pennsylvania hunters are not registered to vote. We go to frat houses. We go to sorority sisters. We engage with moms and dads that care about things like school choice. We go to gun shops and gun shows, engaging with the Second Amendment community, knowing that Democrats, by and large, are vehemently opposed to Second Amendment rights, opposed to gun rights,” he said, explaining that his group is out there trying to “reshape and reform the Republican Party to understand that even after we just won a landslide victory for Donald Trump, this work is 24/7, 365.”

“There are no days off. And if we want President Trump to have four years legislating, not two, then we need everyone to come out this year in 2025 — New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York — and we need them to come out in the midterms with a big, beautiful turnout,” Presler said.

He added, “The work that we do is invaluable to protect President Trump’s legacy and his ability to legislate.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.