Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) believes the argument in favor of Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections really boils down to the fact that Democrats are “crazy.”

Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater asked Jordan how Republicans can win the midterms – a question on many minds, as the incumbent party typically has an uphill battle to retain their majorities, let alone expand them.

“I think this election actually comes down … to two sentences, and those sentences are ‘They’re crazy. We’re not.’ And I think we have to highlight that for the American people,” Jordan explained.

“And in addition, we have to tell the American people we did what we said,” the House Judiciary Committee Chairman said, pointing to the fact that Republicans cut taxes and have continued to secure the border, among other things.

“We cut taxes. We did. We told you we’d secure the border. We did. The President told you [he] would not let Iran get a nuclear weapon. He is doing that,” the congressman said, emphasizing the importance of Republicans making sure Americans understand that they are doing precisely what they said they would do.

Jordan said it is also crucial to remind Americans what Democrats will do if they get back in power. That includes defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), defunding the police, putting men in women’s sports, and more.

“And then I think, as I said, it’s important to point out, if you put them back in power, they’re going to try to go back to all the crazy stuff. Defund the police, defund ICE, open up the border, men in women’s sports,” he said.

“[They] shut down the government 42 days in the fall, like 60 days already now, this being a partial shutdown,” he said. “You’re just going to have more of the craziness. … I think that’s important to let the voters know.”

Jordan reminded listeners that a Democrat victory would also result in “impeachment and investigation after investigation into the president, into his family and every Cabinet member.”

“And we will spend two years doing that, which will undermine the president’s ability to get anything done for the country,” Jordan added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.