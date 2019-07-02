Chinese forces based on disputed islands in the South China Sea announced over the weekend that an area also claimed by the Philippines would be closed to outside traffic for five days to accommodate a military drill. The U.S. military detected “concerning” tests of anti-ship missiles during the drill.

The announcement of restricted access came from Chinese “maritime safety” officers stationed on Woody Island in the Paracel chain. The restricted area covered the Spratly and Macclesfield Banks, the latter an undersea atoll that is also claimed by the Philippines.

Two U.S. officials told NBC News on Monday that China test-launched at least one anti-ship ballistic missile over the weekend, and will probably test more before the military drill formally concludes on Wednesday.

One of the officials said the tests were “concerning” but clarified that they were not a direct threat to any American or allied vessels in the area.

“The official, who was not authorized to speak about the testing, could not say whether the anti-ship missiles being tested represent a new capability for the Chinese military,” NBC reported, noting the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment.

CNBC noted the U.S. is concerned that anti-ship cruise missiles installed on three of China’s fortified island bases in the South China Sea could be employed to project Chinese influence through the region and potentially threaten the $3.4 trillion in annual shipping that passes through the region. The Chinese dismiss all competing territorial claims and insist nearly the entire South China Sea is their territory.

The Diplomat on Tuesday considered a special maritime exclusion zone near the Spratly Islands declared by Chinese authorities between June 30 and July 1 and speculated it might have been the splash-down area for a long-range missile test-fired from the Chinese mainland or the coastal island of Hainan.