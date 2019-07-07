A boy is being praised on social media after he ran into the middle of the Arlington, Texas, Fourth of July parade to tie an untied shoelace of one of the Honor Guard members.

The boy— who is identified as “Josh”— ran into the beginning of the parade when he noticed an Honor Guard member carrying a flag with untied shoelaces.

The Honor Guard member had been carrying the American flag when Josh crouched down to tie the guard’s untied laces so he would not trip for the rest of the parade.

One woman snapped a photo of the moment, posting it on Facebook Thursday with the caption, “The start of the parade and the color guard stopped – a child ran out and tied the American flag guys shoe. We need more of his type in the world!”

Arlington Chief of Police Will Johnson also praised Josh for his quick-thinking in a tweet on Thursday, as did several others on the Internet once his tweet went viral.

At the start of the 4th of July Parade this young man ran out to help one of our Honor Guard members whose shoe came untied. Thank you Josh! We should all be so kind. I have a Chief Challenge coin for you. #America pic.twitter.com/lQr2rxVWQC — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) July 4, 2019

