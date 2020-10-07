Russia’s Putin Praises ‘Ideological’ Links Between Democrats, Soviet Communism

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he could work with Joe Biden in a new administration, citing common ground he shared with the Democrats over a shared embrace of Soviet ideology.

Bloomberg News reported that while Putin praised President Donald Trump for improving relations, he was prepared to work with Biden if he won the U.S. election.

He cited Biden’s support for new arms reduction treaties — such as the lopsided New START under President Barack Obama.

Putin added, approvingly, that Biden’s Democrats shared similar ideals to those Russia embraced under Soviet communism:

The Russian leader even argued that the values of the Democrats were similar to those of the Soviet Communist Party, of which he said he’d been a member for 18 years. The Soviet regime’s longtime ties with the Black community in the U.S. could also be a basis for links to the Democrats, he said. “Equality, brotherhood, what’s wrong with that?” Putin said. “There is some kind of ideological basis for establishing contacts with a representative of the Democratic Party.”

On Wednesday, the Trump administration declassified notes by former CIA director John Brennan indicating that he had briefed Obama about then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s plans to tie Trump to Russia.

Biden was present at an Oval Office meeting in January 2017 when the investigation of incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for possible Russia ties was discussed. FBI agents had not found any evidence of such ties at that point.

