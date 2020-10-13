Peru Opens Machu Picchu for Japanese Man Stranded by Coronavirus

Authorities in Peru last week opened Machu Picchu on the request of a single Japanese tourist who had waited almost seven months to visit the famous Inca ruins.

Jesse Katayama, 26, was planning to visit Machu Picchu during his trip to Peru in March, before the World Heritage Site was closed because of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic struck, Katayama was left stranded in the town of Aguas Calientes, near Machu Picchu, because of government-imposed travel restrictions.

After waiting seven months to fulfill his wish of visiting the site, Katayama sent a letter to Culture Minister Alejandro Neyra asking whether he could grant him special access to the site given his unfortunate circumstances.

As a 15th-century Inca citadel located in southern Peru, Machu Picchu receives well over a million visitors each year. The site has been shut since the beginning of the pandemic and is expected to reopen next month at a reduced capacity. One benefit of its closure is that it has given the area time to recover from the environmental impact of taking in so many visitors on a yearly basis. Despite imposing strict lockdown measures, Peru is one of the countries most severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, recording the eight-highest number of cases worldwide despite its population of just 32 million people. Even more significant is its per capita death rate , the highest in the world, average at over 1,000 deaths per million people.

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.