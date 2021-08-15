Biden on Vacation, Psaki in ‘Vogue’ as U.S. Flees Afghanistan

President Joe Biden remained on vacation at Camp David in Maryland as U.S. diplomats scrambled Sunday to escape Kabul, Afghanistan, and the Taliban entered the capital for a takeover that Biden said last month was “highly unlikely.”

As Breitbart News’ White House correspondent Charlie Spiering noted last week, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden left Friday from their home in Delaware for an extended five-day vacation at Camp David, lasting until Aug. 18:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended his decision to take time off at the presidential retreat. “He likes Camp David,” she said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “It’s a place to be outside, spend time with family, and certainly has beautiful, beautiful scenery there.”

Psaki herself has been busy, appearing last week in a glamorous profile in Vogue magazine, photographed by celebrity portrait artist Annie Leibovitz. Psaki had previously served as spokesperson for the State Department in the Obama administration.

She has also been enlisting the help of social media influencers to encourage vaccination against the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Biden blamed his predecessor for events in Afghanistan, as well as Afghan military and political leaders. He was seen working alone in a photo posted by the White House on Instagram.

However, as of Sunday, Biden remained on vacation at Camp David and had not issued any public statements at press time.

In July, Biden told reporters that “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

As of Sunday, the president of Afghanistan had fled the country, and the U.S. ambassador had reportedly fled the embassy with the flag.

