The United States Marine Corps is celebrating its 247th birthday and a history that began before America won independence.

“Our birthday provides us a chance to focus on the one thing common to our success in the past, present, and future: the individual Marine. Victories are not won because of technology or equipment, but because of our Marines,” the commandant said in his message Thursday.

Today the @USMC turns 247. Thank you to all the Marines around the world, including the Marine Security Guards who help @StateDeptDSS safeguard our embassies and consulates. Your service is vital to U.S. diplomacy. #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/Fy2wgk4xDN — Department of State (@StateDept) November 10, 2022

“The future characteristics of warfare are uncertain. But one thing is certain – wherever Marines are called, they will fight and win – today, tomorrow, and into the future,” General David H. Berger wrote.

Every day is a great day to be a Marine, but nothing beats a Marine Corps birthday. Happy Birthday to all #Marines. Semper Fidelis.@USMC, @USMCSgtMaj pic.twitter.com/AScscre6AO — David H. Berger (@CMC_MarineCorps) November 10, 2022

On this day during the American Revolution in 1775, the Continental Congress passed a resolution drafted by future president John Adams that created the Continental Marines, according to History.com:

Serving on land and at sea, the original U.S. Marines distinguished themselves in a number of important operations during the Revolutionary War. The first Marine landing on a hostile shore occurred when a force of Marines under Captain Samuel Nicholas captured New Providence Island in the Bahamas from the British in March 1776.

During remarks given on November 10, 1986, President Ronald Reagan said, “The men of the United States Marine Corps have fought with a consistency of courage and skill unparalleled in the history of man.”

“Everywhere they’ve landed those of the eagle, the globe, and the anchor have taken with them a spirit that all the world knows today and respects,” he added:

According to History.com, Marines have made over 300 landings on foreign shores and there are currently over 200,000 active-duty and reserve Marines who hold to the motto, Semper Fidelis, the Latin phrase meaning “Always faithful.”

It’s a heritage shared by all who have earned the Eagle, Globe, & Anchor. It’s a history permanently etched by the actions of every Marine who has ever served. To the ones who came before and those who will follow, Happy Birthday, Marines. pic.twitter.com/1VZjSpfZZo — USMC Recruiting (@USMarineCorps) November 10, 2022

“So yes, with the raising of the flag over Iwo Jima, or in the daily duty of guarding our embassies around the world, the Marine Corps spirit has been an inspiration to generations of Americans and the Marine Corps strength has been among our surest guarantees of America’s security around the world,” Reagan stated in 1986.