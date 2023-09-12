103rd Greater St. Louis Honor Flight Travels to D.C. with Four Veterans from World War II

Nearly five dozen veterans — including four from World War II — took part in the latest Greater St. Louis Honor Flight on Tuesday, traveling to Washington, DC, to commemorate fallen heroes by visiting war memorials along the National Mall as well as Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The 103rd Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off on a 5 a.m, flight Tuesday with 58 veterans aboard, according to a report from the local Fox 2 affiliate. There were four veterans from World War II, including a 100-year-old vet, plus 15 from Korea and 39 Vietnam vets, on the Southwest flight.

103rd Greater St Louis Honor Flight is about to go wheels up! pic.twitter.com/NEgKTSTkTf — Greater St. Louis Honor Flight (@gslhonorflight) September 12, 2023

Tuesday’s events included a flag-folding ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is non-profit group that flies military veterans free of charge to Washington, DC, so they can visit the war memorials built in their honor.

“I think it’s nice what they’re doing because a lot of people have been through hell,” 96-year-old World War II veteran John Lauren told Fox 2. “So it gives them some pleasure and satisfaction.”

George Kinsey served in both Korea and Vietnam and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Vietnam.

“It’s an honor to be included on this. People are finally realizing that veterans are for the country,” Kinsey told the news outlet. “We’re not against anybody; we’re serving our country. Fortunately, the country finally came around and realized that.”

The 104th flight is set for November 7.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight will hold a gala fundraiser November 16 at the Marriott St. Louis West.

