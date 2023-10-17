Protesters Storm Israeli Embassy in Jordan

A mob of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media showed dozens of angry people trying to forcibly breach the embassy compound in Jordan, seemingly enraged by reports of an alleged Israeli missile hitting a hospital in Gaza.

Eyewitnesses reportedly heard the demonstrators talking about setting the Israeli embassy on fire, and subsequent video showed a fire burning outside the building:

Jordan’s Roya News reported that police successfully forced the demonstrators back from the embassy. Agence France-Presse (AFP) said the protesters were able to penetrate a barrier around the embassy erected by security forces but were driven back with the aid of tear gas.

The incident that incited the crowd was a claim by the Hamas terrorist organization that Israeli forces bombed the Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday afternoon, killing hundreds of people. International news networks ran wild with Hamas propaganda, apparently without making any effort to verify the claim, stoking outrage among Palestinian sympathizers.

Within a few hours, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and several independent sources, including an eyewitness journalist from Qatar-based Al Jazeera News, said the explosion at the hospital was actually caused by a Hamas or Islamic Jihad rocket launch that misfired.