Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) after he produced a preliminary report regarding the strikes on Iran in June, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported that a “senior defense official and a senator” confirmed that Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse had been fired from his position as the Director of the DIA, representing the “second top military intelligence official, to be removed” since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse is the latest senior Pentagon official, and the second top military intelligence official, to be removed since Mr. Trump’s return to office. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency, was ousted this spring after a right-wing conspiracy theorist complained about him.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) described the firing as underscoring “the Trump administration’s dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country,” according to the outlet.

The outlet noted that “the senior defense official” explained that Kruse would “no longer serve as the intelligence agency’s director,” adding that it was “not clear if he would be offered a different position in the Air Force,” while “two congressional officials said lawmakers were notified” that Hegseth had fired Kruse allegedly over a “loss of confidence.”

“Two people familiar with the matter” confirmed Kruse’s firing to the Washington Post. The outlet added that they “didn’t immediately cite a reason for the dismissal other than ‘loss of confidence.'”

The outlet noted that Kruse’s firing comes after a “preliminary assessment from the DIA” regarding the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran’s three key nuclear facilities.

As Breitbart News has reported, while Trump has stated in previous posts on Truth Social that the “damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran” was monumental, the DIA’s preliminary report “assessed that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been set back only a matter of months.”

“The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental,'” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social from June. “The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!”