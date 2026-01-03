Bernie Moreno Praises Trump for Acting Against Nicolás Maduro, Unlike ‘Inept and Incompetent’ Biden

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said on Saturday morning that President Donald Trump “changed the course of Latin America for a generation” by arresting Venezuelan dictator and alleged narco-terrorist gang leader Nicolás Maduro in a daring overnight operation.

“By acting in America’s self-defense and self-interest to end the narco-terror organization run by Nicolás Maduro, he eliminated an obvious clear and present danger to our nation,” Moreno said of Trump’s action.

“Unlike the inept and incompetent Biden administration, who should have acted when Maduro illegally retained power in 2023, President Trump has shown the world that he will defend and protect American lives,” Moreno added.

“Maduro and his band of narco-terrorists were directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, threatened our national security, and unleashed a historic invasion of our Country by criminals,” he said.

“Venezuela served as an air, land, and maritime corridor for transporting deadly poison to the US with the goal of killing American citizens,” he noted.

Moreno, who was born in Colombia and immigrated to the United States as a child, said the United States would remain a fierce enemy of narco-terrorists, but was a “partner and friend” to the liberated people of Venezuela.

“Maduro protected Colombia’s narco-terrorists. Let them, and anyone in this hemisphere, be on notice that they are next if they aim to harm our nation,” he said.

“To the great and now free people of Venezuela: President Trump seeks peace and America does not wish conflict or war with your nation. It is up to you now to determine your own future and chart a path for prosperity that had seemed so elusive. America stands ready to be a partner and friend,” he pledged.

“May God bless America and may God bless President Trump,” Moreno’s statement concluded.

Maduro, the illegitimate dictator of Venezuela and alleged boss of the Cartel of the Suns narco-terrorist gang, was taken into custody by U.S. forces in a daring and sudden operation early Saturday morning. President Donald Trump said a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” was launched to ensure the safety of the American troops who captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.