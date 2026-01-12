U.S. Deploys 50 Marines for Joint Training with Panamanian Forces

A group of 50 U.S. Marines will begin a six-week long joint training program in Panama alongside local military officials Monday, local outlets reported.

In a Sunday statement published by Panama’s National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) and shared with local outlets, SENAN explained that the joint training sessions will start on Monday, January 12, and will run through February 26, 2026. A total of 61 Panamanian law enforcement officials from SENAN, Panama’s National Police, and the Senafront National borders Service are expected to participate alongside the U.S. Marines.

The training sessions will take place at the Admiral Cristóbal Colón Naval Air Base on the Atlantic coast of Panama and at the Naval Base Commander Noel Antonio Rodríguez Justavino in Howard, Arraiján. SENAN emphasized that all actions will be carried out “with strict respect for national sovereignty.”

“This training is carried out within the framework of the historic bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Panama and the United States of America, with the aim of strengthening the technical, tactical, and operational capabilities of the Panamanian state security forces,” the statement read in part.

“The training activities are aimed at improving interoperability, professional preparedness, and response capabilities in operational scenarios,” the statement continued.

The announcement comes as the Panamanian Security Ministry is undergoing preparations for a new upcoming edition of PANAMAX, a biennial and multi-national command post exercise sponsored by the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) aimed at reinforcing the long-term security of the Panama Canal. On Thursday, Panamanian Security Minister Frank Abrego held a meeting with local military officials to coordinate details of the upcoming PANAMAX activities.

“Together with the PANAMAX exercises, they contribute to strengthening national security, protecting the Panama Canal, and safeguarding national interests,” SENAN’s Sunday statement concluded.

On April 2025, during U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s visit to Panama, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable increased bilateral activities between the U.S. military and Panamanian security forces and will support mission needs at joint-use locations, as well as collaboration to enhance and strengthen Panama’s security capabilities.

At the time, Sec. Hegseth detailed in a joint press conference alongside Security Minister Abrego that the United States was partnering with Panama in three areas: securing the border and stopping mass illegal migration; countering violent cartels and criminal enterprises; and securing the Panama Canal and countering China’s malign influence.

The Chinese communist regime responded to Sec. Hegseth’s accusations by accusing him of “maliciously attacking” China and sabotaging its relationship with Panama during his April 2025 visit.