Trump Holds First Phone Call with China’s Xi Since November

Chinese state media reported on Wednesday morning dictator Xi Jinping held a phone call with President Donald Trump, their first direct conversation since November.

The call took place within hours of Xi holding a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump quickly provided details of the conversation in a social media post.

China’s CCTV offered no details on the Trump-Xi call, and the White House did not immediately comment. The Kremlin said it was told in advance that Xi planned to speak with Trump after talking to Putin.

The Kremlin also said that Xi invited Putin to visit China during the first half of 2026, and Putin accepted the invitation. President Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing in April.

Shortly after talking to Xi, Trump wrote a post on Truth Social describing the conversation as “long, thorough,” and “excellent.”

Trump rattled off a long list of “important subjects” he discussed with Xi, including his April trip to China, trade and military issues, the war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions with Iran, and China’s purchases of oil, gas, agricultural products, aircraft engines, and other goods from the United States.

Trump said his talks with Xi on all of these subjects were “very positive.”

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” Trump wrote.

“I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China!” he concluded.