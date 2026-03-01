Pro-China Tycoon’s Astroturf Protestors Mobilized Even Before Trump Made Iran Attack Public

Even before President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Israel attack on Iran, a network of U.S. nonprofits aligned with China, Russia, and Tehran activated foot soldiers in the dead of night to hit America’s streets in protest, Fox News Digital reported.

The groups, which regularly echo messaging from America’s adversaries — and are funded by Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based, American-born tech tycoon — “swung into action even as the initial bombs were dropping,” the outlet reported Saturday.

Singham’s role in fostering dissent delivered by far-left protest groups was exposed in 2024 by New York Times best-selling author and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

That year, Singham was featured on the cover and in the reporting in Schweizer’s book Blood Money; Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

“While enjoying his affluent life and connections in Beijing, Singham has poured more than $100 million into organizations driving the protest movement in the United States,” Schweizer wrote.

Schweizer, citing tax records, established in 2024 that Singham’s largest financial commitment was to the People’s Forum.

The ANSWER Coalition operates out of the People’s Forum headquarters in midtown Manhattan, Fox Digital reported.

Judging by the reporting by Fox Digital’s senior editor of investigations, Asra Nomani, Singham’s influence has not waned since Schweizer’s expose.

Fox presented a timeline.

At 2:34 a.m. Eastern, the ANSWER Coalition, a nonprofit project whose leaders describe themselves as Marxist and communist, announced, “EMERGENCY NATIONWIDE DAY OF ACTION TODAY, SAT. FEB 28 — STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN!

Ten minutes later, at 2:44 a.m., Trump posted a video, confirming the attack on Iran, telling the world, “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran”

Eight minutes later, at 2:52 a.m., the People’s Forum, a New York-based activist hub funded by Singham as an “incubator” for socialist groups, issued an “emergency” call to action for a protest in Times Square, the outlet reported.

“EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION IN NYC TO STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN: TODAY, 2/28 at 2PM in Times Square,” the People’s Forum announced.

A statement by The People’s Forum, Fox Digital reported, mirrored the messaging of a new video released by the Chinese Communist Party before the attacks, portraying the U.S. as an imperial and colonial power.

Meanwhile, the ANSWER Coalition posted on X, “The people of this country reject another war for regime change and empire, a war which only serves the interests of a tiny elite and oil executives. Today, protests will take place in cities around the United States to oppose a new war with Iran.”

According to Fox:

Through the night of the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, field marshals immediately readied printed signage, standardized messaging and coordinated media amplification, according to people familiar with the organizations. They linked anti-Israel activism, anti-ICE protests and anti-Trump messaging into a single narrative framework opposing what organizers call the U.S. “empire.” Their messages aligned with the messages of pro-regime protests in Iran.

By the late morning, the Astroturf protests had spread to 16 hubs for the ANSWER Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. They included Washington, DC, and major cities in Ohio, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, Rhode Island, Arizona, and Oregon.

