Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 24: Rep. Devin Nunes, Jedediah Bila on ‘President Fauci,’ American Disunity, and ’Rona Radicalism

President Biden admits it: Fauci is the President! Joe said he was joking, but was he? Also, the government is funded – for now – with a lot of new debt until we run out of money again soon. African countries are not pleased at President Biden’s seemingly racist and certainly ineffective travel bans. Brandon is also now blaming Omicron for supply chain issues, even though the supply chain has been gummed up for at least six months and known Omicron cases in the U.S. are still in the single digits. The Brandon administration has also extended mask mandates into next year, and presumably they will extend them again … and again … and again. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) indicates that the Democrats are okay with slavery now – so long as it’s being carried out by the Communist Chinese. And Stacy Abrams is running for governor again, apparently adding to the nation’s platitudes quotient. We have two guests today: Jedediah Bila, author of Dear Hartley, joins us to discuss empathy, masculinity, ’rona hysteria, and the importance of exercise. Then, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) explains how the Democrats’ policies are crushing California and why it’s time for Republicans to start ignoring the establishment media completely.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

