Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 39: TikTok as CCP Mind Control Chic, Guest: Sen. Ted Cruz Says We SHOULD Play in Genocide Games

Is TikTok Communist China’s attempt at mind control (or at least something mind control-adjacent)? Host Alex Marlow discusses this in light of new data suggesting the Chinese social media platform is the single most popular website in the world. Speaking of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP’s propaganda ministry is now defending President Biden from dangerous dads who say, “Let’s go, Brandon!” Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is still cashing in on that sweet sweet Commie cash, at least as far as we know. Big Joey has now passed the coronavirus buck to individual states, which is both a cop out and probably a good thing; Alex explains why and reports on the new reduced COVID quarantine guidelines. Finally, the establishment media is ignoring “herstory.” Record breaking swimmer Lia Thomas has been disenfranchised by the establishment media, despite shattering record after record in women’s sports. How could that be? Our guest today is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and he gives an epic list of reasons to boycott the Beijing Olympics, but then says we should play in them anyway (Alex disagrees). He also discusses Joe Manchin, Mitch McConnell, his ongoing feud with Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

