Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 43: Critical Race Theory Explained with Dr. James Lindsay, Taking on Big Tech with J.D. Vance

Former wunderkind high tech CEO and Wokistan icon Elizabeth Holmes is found guilty of four conspiracy and fraud charges in the Theranos corruption trial, which should be yet another major blow to the credibility of Silicon Valley and the political and media establishment which funded her. But will it have a lasting impact? Will there be any lessons learned? Host Alex Marlow is skeptical. NASCAR won’t allow “Let’s Go” Brandon Brown to have an advertisement for a “LGB” coin on his race car; Alex thinks this is emblematic of our modern times where no one is allowed to have any fun if totalitarians can impose rules and regulations for power’s sake. Corona schizophrenia is getting more extreme by the minute. Thousands of U.S. schools have shut down over the Omicron variant; but the NBA, all of a sudden, will allow unvaccinated Kyrie Irving to play again, so long as he’s not playing in New York… even though he’s on the Brooklyn Nets! All because of “science.” The January 6 hype is escalating, as the Democrats ramp up a push to use the anniversary of the Capitol riot to federalize elections and dismantle existing regulations on voting. Can they pull it off? We have two guests today. First, mathematician turned anti-woke culture warrior Dr. James Lindsay explains Critical Race Theory, queer theory, the trans hysteria, and other examples of cultural Marxism. Then, U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance explains his plan to crack down on Big Tech.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

