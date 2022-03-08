Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 88: Biden Administration Wants to Become the Electric Company, Guests: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, David Ng

As gas prices continue to soar, it seems that electric cars are all the Biden administration wants to tackle. Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson breaks it down. We have two guests today. First, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) discusses rising gas prices, her Twitter back and forth with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the Ukraine situation, and removing Russia from power in the United Nations. Then, Breitbart Entertainment Reporter David Ng discusses the left pressuring Disney about Florida’s sex education bill, Netflix shutting down service in Russia, and Alec Baldwin commenting on the lawsuits from the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins.

