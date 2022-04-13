Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 113: Bidenflation Nation, Dr. AWR Hawkins on Ghost Guns and NYC Subway Shooting

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with all the news and some analysis of the New York City subway shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. The suspect is still at large at the time we recorded the show, which is humiliating for America’s most populous city. The Bidenflation data is in, and it is even worse than people imagined. Will this lead to any policy changes? Only one, and it’s not a big one. CNN+ is a colossal bust, a top New York Democrat has been arrested, and the woke Hollywood crowd is making a humiliating edit to a movie on behalf of communist China, and so much more. Our guest today is Breitbart News’ resident gun rights reporter and expert Dr. AWR Hawkins, who gives a deeper analysis of mistakes that were made and lessons that can be learned with regards to the Brooklyn subway shooting. Then, he explains what we need to know about Biden’s proposed “Ghost Gun” executive action. Our caller of the day is Steve in Florida, formerly an NYPD officer, he says. He gives shares some compelling information about subway security.

