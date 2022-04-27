Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 123: Moms Saving America: Tina Descovich and Former RHONJ Cast Member Siggy Flicker

We have two incredible guests on today’s podcast. First, host Alex Marlow talks with Tina Descovich, the co-founder of “Moms for Liberty” – a group we’ve been following closely at Breitbart News. They’re bringing about incredible change across the country and have become heroes in the Joe Biden era due to their effective local activism. Tina and “Moms for Liberty” are at the tip of the spear. The organization is in 34 states and is 85,000 members-strong, and they’re just getting started! Our second guest is relationship specialist, author, and TV personality Siggy Flicker. At Breitbart, we’ve been recently elevating online influencers on the show who publicly embrace us and share our content on the web. Siggy is a former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and one of the most popular people we’ve had on to date since we’ve started this effort. She was a “Bravolebrity” for a couple years and is now fighting online on behalf of MAGA, Israel, and conservative causes. Siggy really does bring the fire!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.