Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 127: Insurrection: Leaked SCOTUS Doc Undermines America (and Abortion Rights); Guests: Ken Klukowski, Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a discussion with the brilliant Ken Klukowski, a legal contributor to Breitbart News and Trump administration alumnus. Ken breaks down all the crucial details of the unprecedented leak of the (apparent) draft of a Supreme Court opinion which perhaps would overturn abortion law as we know it. This could turn into one of the biggest stories of the decade. We also touch on what might happen next in the law and the culture as some on the Left passionately insist that the right to terminate life in the womb is sacred. Gruesome, gross, somewhat bizarre, yet sadly mainstream in the year 2022. Then, Alex speaks to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) about being the lone pro-life woman on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Alex gets her reaction to the big breaking Supreme Court news, and then they get into the latest on Joe Biden’s Ministry of Truth, shocking illegal alien border crossing numbers, and much more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.