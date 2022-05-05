Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 129: Anything for the Corporation! (Even Killing Your Children), Guests: Carrie Severino, Joel Pollak on SCOTUS Abortion Leak

Today’s podcast is co-hosted by Master Marlow, Jr., host Alex Marlow’s two-year-old son, who hangs out in studio and chimes in throughout the opening monologue. But a lot of news is still covered. Joe Biden, aka President Unity, declared that the “MEGA” (as opposed to “MAGA”) movement is the most dangerous and radical of any in recent history. Alex plays the insane clips. Still, Biden’s intensity doesn’t compare to Massachusetts’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, who sounds absolutely maniacal on the issue of limitless abortion. Alex also names the companies that will reimburse their employees if they get abortions. Anything for the corporation – even killing your children. Alex also breaks down the latest economic news, from the Fed raising interest rates to Biden getting credit for being fiscally responsible only because he has failed to pass his bloated spending agenda to the trade deficit expanding to a ridiculous $100 billion for the first time ever. All of this is pushing an inflation spiral that won’t subside. That is, as they say, “problematic” for President Big Joey. Our guests today are Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network and Breitbart’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, both of whom give us all the details on the SCOTUS abortion leak.

