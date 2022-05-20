Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 140: Uniparty Spends $40B More (That We Don’t Have), U.S. Relinquishing Powers to W.H.O. with Guest John Hayward

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s monologue with the Senate’s bipartisan vote to advance tens of billions of dollars (that we don’t have) to Ukraine, presumably unchecked. It’s a disgrace, and Alex explains why. Then, he has an update on the baby formula shortage crisis and what the Biden administration is finally attempting to do about it. Spoiler alert: it will not instill confidence in new and expecting mothers. Disney somehow has gotten even more woke with an absurd new clothing line targeting LGBTQIA+ individuals, Oklahoma has passed a hardcore new anti-abortion bill, and there is a new possible Elon Musk scandal which might make some of you actually like him a little more. Alex also gives his thoughts on the dissolution of the White House Disinformation Board (I guess we fixed disinformation, hooray!) and much more in the opening. Our guest today is Breitbart News’ John Hayward who reports on breaking news that the Biden administration is about to sign something akin to a treaty with the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) that would relinquish some of our national sovereignty during a pandemic. And what is a pandemic? Whatever the W.H.O. says it is. Scary stuff. Hayward reports it all, and he and Alex explain why they think this is happening to us. Plus, they discuss former President George W. Bush’s comments about the unjustified and brutal war in… Iraq! It’s the Freudian slip of the century, to be sure. Finally, of course, we have our caller of the day.

