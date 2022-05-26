Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 144: Texas Massacre: Disturbing Details, Ice Cold Takes, and No Solutions; Guests: Jonathan Gilliam on Attack Survival and Mike Benz on Gates vs. Musk

Host Alex Marlow reports the latest details on the mass murder rampage at the Texas elementary school in Uvalde. What could possibly explain law enforcement failing to shut down the shooter for some 60 to 90 minutes? We discuss. Then, he gets into the utter failure of our political and media class to suggest any solutions that would a) prevent something like this from happening again and b) have a realistic chance of actually becoming law. Sad, yet entirely predictable. Alex reports the worst hot takes across the political spectrum – from former President Barack Obama and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to the Democrats in California. Of course, he discusses Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s decision to crash the press conference held yesterday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. Then, Alex gives a quick rundown of the rest of the news — from soaring gas prices, to Joe Biden’s baby formula disgrace, to a new trans doll for little girls put out by Mattel. We have two guests today. First, is Jonathan Gilliam, a former Navy SEAL and FBI agent, who guest hosts the live Breitbart News Daily show on SiriusXM from time to time. He wrote a book called Sheep No More: The Art of Awareness and Attack Survival. Jonathan has given these horrific mass shooting incidents a lot of thought over the years and shares some of his analysis on this latest incident before making recommendations for our personal lives. Then, Alex speaks with Mike Benz, the founder of Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO). He is the man behind Breitbart News’ exclusive viral story about Bill Gates using dark money mechanisms to fund anti-Elon Musk efforts.

