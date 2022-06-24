Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 163: Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan on the Border Crisis

The Supreme Court handed down a massive Second Amendment victory yesterday. Republican senators continued to betray law-abiding gun owners. Pro-transgender groups are attacking Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden needs notes telling him when to speak and when to sit down, and 97 percent of Americans blame him for inflation (so much for Putin’s Price hike). Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, dives into all of this and more. Today’s guest is Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who discusses DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ disastrous border and immigration policies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

