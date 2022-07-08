Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 172: Kristi Noem’s Lessons from the Heartland, David Bossie on Election Integrity

We have no monologue on today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast, but we have two great guests. First, up is Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD). The honest-to-goodness cowgirl-turned-congresswoman-turned-governor (but still a cowgirl) has a new book out, titled Not My First Rodeo, about her experiences growing up on a ranch, serving in the nation’s capital, and working as one of the country’s most effective governors. Aside from providing insight from rural America, she gives a grave warning on a potential food crisis facing our country, and then she weighs in on the latest in the fight for life and against tyranny. Then, we speak to David Bossie, the president of Citizens United and producer of the documentary Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump. David gives us an update on election integrity efforts in dozens of states.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

