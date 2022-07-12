Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 174: Joe’s Approval Drops While Jill Talks Tacos; Guest: FL St. Sen. Joe Gruters on Turning States Solid Red

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with the New York Times turning against President Biden. The left-wing “paper of record” has published six devastating articles about Biden over the past month. They now say he’s too old and too out of touch, and the Times latest poll puts Biden’s approval at a dismal 33 percent. Biden voters – black, white, and trans – now regret voting for him. Meanwhile, Dr. Jill Biden compared Hispanic Americans to tacos while giving a speech down in Texas yesterday. Our guest today is Florida state Senator Joe Gruters, who’s also the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party. Joe tells us how the Republican Party of Florida—under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis—is dominating Democrats with a now 200,000 registered voter advantage. Joe also weighed in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) trying his best to pick a fight with DeSantis.

