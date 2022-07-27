Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 183: Alex Returns, Fauci Hypes Masks, Kamala Gives Pronouns, Guest: Tudor Dixon on How to Beat Whitmer in Michigan

Host Alex Marlow is back to break down the latest headlines, including: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s return to the national stage to push heavy duty masking, Joe Biden’s botched Monkeypox response, America’s exodus from blue cities, more evidence that prices will remain high, Vice President Kamala Harris announcing her pronouns, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest effort to fight back against the trans indoctrination of our youths. Our guest today is Tudor Dixon, who is running for governor of Michigan and is likely to be the Republican nominee. She responds to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s disastrous policies and explains what her own agenda will be if she defeats Whitmer to become the Great Lake State’s next governor.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

