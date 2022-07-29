Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 185: Joe Biden Is Winning This Recession (According to the Media), Guest: Dr. Ben Carson

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the latest media spin on Joe Biden’s recession. Also in today’s monologue: after ten years, the Democrats finally are beginning to recognize the border crisis; a Monkeypox emergency has been declared; Los Angeles will not bring back masks (surprisingly); and more inflationary spending is being planned with your taxpayer dollars. Our guest today is Dr. Ben Carson, the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute. He talks about his incredible life growing up in poverty to become one of the most accomplished neurosurgeons in the world and one of our country’s most important advocates for American education and our Judeo-Christian values.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

