Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 190: Inflation Reduction Act, Really? Guest: John Hayward on Fallout from Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens with the news that Arizona’s Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema caved. She’s joined Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to help Joe Biden pass a 9-figure Build Back Better-lite called the Inflation Reduction Act, which reportedly won’t reduce inflation and may make it worse. Speaking of inflation, food lines in America are getting longer under Biden as pet owners are abandoning their furry friends at alarming rates because the cost of feeding them is sky high. Then, Biden ends another week as virtual president and has tested positive for COVID again. Plus, FBI Director Chris Wray warns of potential terror attacks from Afghanistan. Finally, WNBA Star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sidelined a George Soros-backed state’s attorney. Our guest today is John Hayward, Breitbart’s deputy editor for international news. John unpacks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and China’s attention-seeking response to it. He also highlights the potential danger of a Chinese food manufacturing company that has bought 300 acres of land in North Dakota, just 20 minutes from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

