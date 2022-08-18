Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 198: No One Is Above the Law (Aside from Illegal Aliens) with Guest Tom Homan

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s busy podcast with James Carville’s claim that Republicans are stupid and evil, literally. Alex also covers the latest fallout from Rep. Liz Cheney’s epic defeat in Wyoming, the lack of additional information about the Mar-a-Lago raid and what that means, an epic “Woke Update,” and even more entertaining headlines. Our guest today is former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan, who gives us not only the details about what has been happening of late at our border (i.e. historic numbers of illegal crossings) but also an explanation of why this is happening and what we must do to stop it. Homan also gives us his take on the busing wars where aliens are being dropped off in blue cities across the country. (Spoiler alert: he likes it.)

