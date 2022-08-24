Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 203: Is the Red Wave Coming After All? Guest: Jennifer-Ruth Green

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a recap of a pretty busy election night and asks the question: Is a Red Wave coming after all? Also in Alex’s monologue: Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to a DUI and gets a light sentence—shocking, we know. Alex’s “Woke Update” today comes with good news for a change. Plus, Alex plays a stunningly incoherent clip of Pennsylvania Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman. Then, Alex roasts the media for leaking more innuendo about the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, which, of course, is still mostly a mystery to the public. Our guest today is Jennifer-Ruth Green. She is running for Congress in Indiana’s first district. She’s a third-generation military veteran and would become the only Black Republican woman in the House, and she could potentially turn a blue district just outside of Chicago red. It’s exciting to get to meet her.

