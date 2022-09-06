Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 211: Biden’s Speech from Hell; Special Guest: Laurence Fox, Star of ‘My Son Hunter’

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with his thoughts on President Biden’s “Speech from Hell.” Why did he do it? What were his goals? Did he accomplish any of them? Why does he hate his fellow countrymen so much? All of that gets touched upon in Alex’s opening. Then, Alex gives you latest on the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, plus more Biden bucks (probably) heading for Ukraine, California’s green dystopia, and another Kamala Harris embarrassment. Our guest today is actor and activist Laurence Fox. He brilliantly captures Hunter Biden in the new film My Son Hunter, which is out tomorrow for streaming and downloading. Go to MySonHunter.com to pre-order. Fox is a deeply committed anti-woke warrior who is knowledgeable on a variety of cultural and political topics. It is truly one of the best interviews we have featured all year, and you won’t want to miss it. If he doesn’t convince you to watch the film, nothing will. Our caller of the day is Mike from Florida who has pre-ordered My Son Hunter and says he’s made the switch over to our show (weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot 125, 6-9:00 a.m. ET) from Howard Stern. He explains why.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.