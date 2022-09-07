Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 212: Happy Birthday, ‘My Son Hunter’! Guest: Peter Schweizer

Today is the day! My Son Hunter is out now and available to download and stream at MySonHunter.com. Host Alex Marlow opens the show opining on the significance of the release and then discusses some of the initial reaction. Then, we run down the news starting with the zombie media cartel bill (JCPA), which has resurfaced and is worse than ever. Most of your favorite politicians have come out against it, but is it enough to stop what would be a huge gift to the establishment media? Plus, Pennsylvania Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman’s mental health seems to be compromised, and Alex plays yet another clip to prove it. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got busted denying the results of past elections, and, naturally, she has no explanation for her hypocrisy. California sent out an emergency plea to not use electricity. Welcome to the new green dystopia. And educators are starting to panic, as students fell way, way behind during the pandemic. Our guest today is Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer. Without his research My Son Hunter probably wouldn’t have been possible. He explains the truth and facts behind the film.

